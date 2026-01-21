Espionage by Ex-Russian Official "Regrettable": Japan Spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Alleged espionage involving a former employee of Russia's trade representation in Japan was "regrettable," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Wednesday.

The employee was referred to Japanese prosecutors on Tuesday on suspicion of illegally obtaining trade secrets of a machine tool manufacturer in Japan from a former worker of the company, in violation of the unfair competition prevention law.

The Foreign Ministry conveyed Japan's position on the matter to the Russian side the same day, according to a government source.

"To protect national interests and the safety and security of our citizens, we must deal strictly with various activities by foreign agencies," Kihara told a press conference.

He underlined the significance of realizing plans to enact legislation designed to prevent espionage that were included in the coalition agreement of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party.

