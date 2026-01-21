Japan's Emperor, Empress May Visit Belgium, Netherlands in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are expected to make official goodwill visits to Belgium and the Netherlands in June, with arrangements underway following invitations from both European countries, government sources said Wednesday.

The Imperial Family has long-standing ties with the Belgian and Dutch royal families. This year, Japan and Belgium mark the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

According to the sources, welcome ceremonies, banquets and other events are under consideration in both countries. The trip is expected to last about 10 to 14 days.

The travel would be the Imperial couple's fourth abroad for international goodwill purposes since the Emperor's May 2019 accession to the throne, following their trips to Indonesia in 2023, Britain in 2024 and Mongolia last year.

It would also be their first visit to multiple countries on a single trip since then Crown Prince Naruhito and then Crown Princess Masako traveled to New Zealand and Australia in 2002.

