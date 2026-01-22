Japan, EU to Affirm Cooperation for Stable Critical Mineral Supplies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry minister Ryosei Akazawa and European Commission executive vice-president for prosperity and industrial strategy Stephane Sejourne have reaffirmed their cooperation to ensure stable supplies of critical minerals, such as rare earths.

At a press conference following his meeting with Sejourne in Switzerland on Wednesday, Akazawa said that the two agreed to accelerate Japan-Europe collaboration on the matter in both public and private sectors by providing financial support.

During his trip to attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Akazawa also held talks with officials from Britain and France, during which he indicated Japan's stance on China's recently strengthened restrictions on exports to Japan. Akazawa said that he and the officials shared concerns about the impact of non-market policies on critical mineral supply chains and agreed to work together to address the issue.

Attending a related event of the World Economic Forum, Akazawa gave a speech addressing Japan's responses to U.S. tariffs. He was Japan's top negotiator in tariff negotiations with the United States.

Akazawa met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as well in Switzerland and agreed to continue coordination toward announcing the first project of Japan's 550-billion-dollar investments in and loans to the United States, pledged in last year's bilateral tariff negotiations in exchange for the United States lowering tariffs on imports from Japan.

