Mos Food Unveils AI System for Drive-Through Orders

Yoshikawa, Saitama Pref., Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Mos Food Services Inc. on Wednesday unveiled an artificial intelligence-based system to process drive-through orders at its restaurants.

The Japanese hamburger chain aims to improve store management efficiency by automating part of customer interaction with conversational AI amid a serious labor shortage.

The company plans to introduce the new AI system at multiple outlets in fiscal 2026.

In a media demonstration held at a store in the city of Yoshikawa, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, a Mos Food employee acting as a customer spoke into a microphone to place a drive-through order.

The AI took the order after making suggestions such as, "We recommend a limited-time avocado burger."

