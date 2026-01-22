JIP Pushes Secondary Capital Plan in Election Pledges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Innovation Party on Wednesday released its pledges for the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election, featuring plans to realize early passage of legislation to establish a secondary capital to curb Tokyo's overconcentration.

The JIP, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, listed Osaka, Fukuoka and Sapporo as candidate locations to set up a secondary capital in the country.

The JIP traces its roots to Osaka Ishin no Kai, a regional political group, and has long advocated the so-called Osaka metropolitan plan for local government realignment.

"We listed regions that have expressed interest in the secondary capital concept," JIP policy chief Alex Saito told a news conference.

The party also said it would accelerate discussions toward realizing a proposal by Prime Minister and LDP President Sanae Takaichi to scrap the consumption tax on food items for two years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]