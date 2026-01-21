British PM Starmer Seen Visiting Japan Jan. 31

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planning to make his first visit to Japan on Jan. 31 and hold a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Sanae Takaichi, it was learned Wednesday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss responses to China's increasingly hegemonic actions and ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, who is focused on the Western Hemisphere, including the Americas, and leaning toward a strategy of rule by force.

The Takaichi-Starmer meeting would come after the campaign period for the Feb. 8 election for Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, begins Tuesday.

It is rare for a Japanese prime minister to engage in diplomatic activities during an election campaign period. According to a Japanese government source, Starmer's envisaged Japan visit is at the request of the British side.

Starmer is also expected to visit China soon, according to media reports.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]