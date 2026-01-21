Chinese Visitors Biggest Inbound Spenders in Japan in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Visitors from mainland China were the largest spenders among foreign visitors to Japan in 2025, at 2,002.6 billion yen, the Japan Tourism Agency said Wednesday.

In October-December, however, spending by Chinese visitors shrank nearly 20 pct from a year earlier, reflecting Beijing's call for citizens not to travel to Japan following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks about a potential Taiwan contingency.

Total spending by all foreign visitors in the year jumped 16.4 pct to a record high of 9,455.9 billion yen, according to a preliminary report released the same day. In the Oct.-Dec. quarter, total spending grew 10.3 pct to 2,533 billion yen, thanks to the depreciation of the yen.

Visitors from mainland China spent more than 500 billion yen on a quarterly basis in the first three quarters of 2025, but Takaichi's remarks pushed down their consumption in the final quarter to 353.4 billion yen, down 17.9 pct year-on-year.

Annual spending by visitors from mainland China grew 16.0 pct to make up over 20 pct of all inbound spending. Visitors from Taiwan were the second-largest inbound spenders, at 1,211 billion yen.

