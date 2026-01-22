Takaichi Meets with Forced Sterilization Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi mentioned the government’s responsibility in her meeting with victims of forced sterilization conducted under the country’s now-defunct eugenics law.

“The government’s responsibility is extremely grave,” Takaichi said when she met with the victims at the prime minister’s office on Wednesday. “We want you all to receive compensation reliably.”

Of the victims, who were plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the government over forced sterilization, one who goes by the pseudonym Saburo Kita said to Takaichi, “There are still many victims suffering today.”

A law on compensation to forced sterilization victims took effect on Jan. 17 last year following a Supreme Court ruling that recognized the state’s liability. While victims are estimated to include around 25,000 individuals subjected to sterilization procedures and about 59,000 who had abortions, the number of cases certified under the law remained at just 1,560 as of the end of November last year.

After the meeting with Takaichi, lawyer Koji Niisato, co-representative of the defense team in the lawsuit, said in a press conference, “The very fact that the compensation law exists may not have reached some people, and there may still be others who cannot speak out due to lingering eugenic ideology.” He added, “It is crucial for society to address how we resolve situations where people cannot speak out.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]