Local Residents Split over Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Reactor Restart

Niigata, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--People living near Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, were divided in their views over the restart of a reactor at the plant Wednesday.

"I think it's a waste not to use it," said a man in his 60s who runs a "ryokan" Japanese-style inn in the city of Kashiwazaki, one of the two municipalities hosting the power station.

"Our predecessors brought (the nuclear plant) here, so we have no choice but to continue it," he said.

Regarding the one-day delay in the reactivation of the No. 6 reactor at the plant, caused by a setting error linked to control rods for suppressing nuclear fission reactions, the man said: "(TEPCO) employees are doing their best. I would like to believe so."

A company executive in his 50s, also from Kashiwazaki, expressed hopes that the reactivation of the reactor will "help increase flows of people and revitalize the local economy."

