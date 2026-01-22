Former Japanese Shogi Master Hifumi Kato Dies at 86

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese shogi master Hifumi Kato died of pneumonia at a hospital in Tokyo on Thursday. He was 86.

The native of Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was the first junior high school student to become a professional shogi player in August 1954, attaining the rank of fourth-dan at the youngest age of 14 years and seven months.

In 1958, Kato became the youngest player to break into the top A class of shogi ranking leagues, or preliminaries for the major title of Meijin, at 18 years and three months, a title he still holds. He was called an unprecedented genius.

He earned Meijin at the age of 42 in 1982.

Kato lost to then 14-year-old Sota Fujii in the teenage sensation's debut match as a pro in December 2016. Kato was 76 at the time.

