Japan Aviation Unions to Seek 12,000-Yen Pay Scale Hike

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Federation of Aviation Industry Unions said Thursday that its member unions will request a pay scale hike of at least 12,000 yen, or 4 pct, per month in the 2026 "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

The umbrella group for labor unions in the industry also plans to request annual bonuses or similar lump-sum allowances equivalent to five months' pay.

Both requests are the same as in the previous year.

The federation aims to improve working conditions in the industry, mainly by changing work and rest practices, to attract and retain human resources.

The industry, especially the domestic flight segment, is in a difficult situation due to rising fuel and maintenance costs and a decrease in business flyers.

