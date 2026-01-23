TEPCO to Stop Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Reactor after Problem

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. decided Thursday to halt the No. 6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power station as a new problem was discovered, after the unit was brought back online only on Wednesday following a hiatus of 13 years and 10 months.

The company said it would start work to stop the reactor Thursday night after completing necessary inspections.

The removal of control rods from the reactor for its restart was suspended after an alarm sounded during the withdrawal work, and TEPCO chose to stop the reactor because it will take time to investigate what caused the alarm to go off.

There was no impact of the incident to the environment outside of the nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

According to the company, an alarm indicating a power supply system failure in the device to move control rods was issued at 12:28 a.m. Thursday. The work to remove control rods was suspended after 52 of the 205 such rods in the No. 6 reactor were taken out.

