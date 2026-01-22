Mitsubishi Fuso to Set Up Electric Bus JV with Hon Hai

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. announced Thursday that it will set up a bus business joint venture in Japan with Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

The new entity, to be founded in the latter half of 2026, will develop and produce electric buses using Hon Hai’s electrification technologies.

Katsuto Kora, chief of bus business at Mitsubishi Fuso, will assume the position of CEO of the fifty-fifty JV.

The new company will develop more competitive bus technologies that can meet future demand, Mitsubishi Fuso President Karl Deppen said at a press conference in the city of Kawasaki in Kanagawa Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo.

The joint firm will manufacture new buses based on Hon Hai’s electric buses, at a plant of a Mitsubishi Fuso subsidiary in the central Japan city of Toyama. It will aim to begin receiving orders for large route buses in 2027.

