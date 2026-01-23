S. Korean Remembered 25 Yrs after Death in Tokyo Tragedy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service was held Friday morning at a Tokyo railway station to mark nearly 25 years since the death of a South Korean student who was hit by a train while trying to save a Japanese man.

Lee Soo-hyun, then 26, was killed while trying to rescue the man who fell onto the tracks under the influence at Shin-Okubo Station of East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, in Shinjuku Ward on Jan. 26, 2001.

The accident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Lee and another individual went onto the tracks to save the man, but all three were struck and killed by an oncoming train.

About 20 people participating in a bilateral exchange program, including South Korean high school students, attended the ceremony to commemorate his death.

They arrived in Japan on Wednesday as part of the study program, organized by the Japan Foundation, an independent administrative institution supervised by the Foreign Ministry.

