Japan Govt Vehicle May Have Caused Fatal Accident

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police are investigating a fatal accident in Tokyo on Thursday involving an official vehicle of the Cabinet Office, suspecting the driver ignored a red light.

The six-car accident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at an intersection in the capital's Akasaka district, killing Noboru Akashi, a 32-year-old taxi passenger, and injuring eight others, according to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

The official vehicle was driven by a 69-year-old man from a company contracted by the Cabinet Office. He was reportedly on duty and was hospitalized after sustaining a back injury.

