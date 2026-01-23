Japan Plans Stricter Rules to Address Foreigner-Linked Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted a package of measures Friday to address problems related to foreign nationals, including planned stricter rules on their acquisitions of Japanese land and nationality.

The government will decide an outline of legal rules relating to land acquisitions by foreign nationals by summer, according to the package, approved at a meeting of relevant ministers.

"There have been situations in which citizens feel a sense of unease and unfairness over violations of rules and laws and inappropriate uses of systems" by some foreigners, the government said in the package. "What our country aims for is a society in which both Japanese and foreign nationals live safely with peace of mind and prosper together."

Land acquisitions by foreigners have triggered concerns, because there are cases in which the purposes and owners are unclear while some deals appear to be driven by excessive speculation.

To set appropriate rules to deal with such problems, the government will investigate and identify legislative facts, including from a national security perspective, to make sure that the upcoming rules are necessary and legitimate. The government will also draw on foreign examples.

