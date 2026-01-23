Japan to Raise Basic Pension Benefits by 1.9 Pct in FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will raise basic public pension benefits by 1.9 pct in fiscal 2026 from the previous year, the welfare ministry said Friday.

Benefits under the "kosei nenkin" public pension program for corporate employees, paid on top of basic benefits, will be increased by 2 pct in the year that starts in April.

Both pension benefits will be raised for the fourth straight year.

The pace of the increases will be kept below inflation due to a measure to stabilize finance for the public pension system.

Public pension benefits are revised every year based on changes in prices over the past year and in wages over the past three years. For fiscal 2026, the ministry used an inflation rate of 3.2 pct and a wage growth rate of 2.1 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]