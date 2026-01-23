Japan to Accept Up to 1.23 M. Foreign Workers through FY 2028

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will accept up 1,231,900 foreign workers for five years through the end of fiscal 2028 under specified skilled worker residency and skill development programs.

The government added linen supply, distribution and warehousing, and resources recycling to the list of job sectors in which such foreign workers are allowed to engage in.

The country will accept up to 805,700 foreign workers holding type 1 residency status under the specified skills scheme across 19 fields. The status permits foreign nationals to remain in Japan for a maximum of five years.

Under the new skill development and employment program, scheduled to be launched in fiscal 2027, which begins in April next year, the country will allow up to 426,200 foreigners to enter in 17 fields.

The caps were set by estimating the number of workers needed in each field, subtracting the number expected to be secured domestically and be covered through productivity gains.

