Prudential Life Chief Apologizes over Fraud

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Prudential Life Insurance Co. President and CEO Kan Mabara apologized Friday for more than 100 current and former employees scamming clients out of some 3.1 billion yen.

"I apologize from the bottom of my heart for causing great anxiety and inconvenience," Mabara told a news conference in Tokyo.

Behind the misconduct were the company's corporate culture and its salary system that pays much to employees who win many contracts, he said, adding that the firm will launch a panel of outside experts on compensation to the affected clients.

It was the first press conference held by Prudential Life since it released a statement Jan. 16 announcing the irregularities. Mabara is set to step down Feb. 1, according to the statement.

The president said that the company will "give top priority to protecting victims" in terms of compensation, pledging to fully make up for losses in cases recognized by the planned expert panel.

