Share of Univ. Students in Japan Accepting Informal Job Offers Rises

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The share of university students in Japan graduating in March who have accepted informal job offers increased 0.3 point from a year earlier to 84.6 pct as of Dec. 1, the labor and education ministries said Friday.

By sex, 83.3 pct of male students obtained informal job offers, the same level as a year before, while the share of female students rose 0.7 point to 86.2 pct.

The figure for students majoring in humanities and social science went down 0.1 point to 84.1 pct, while that of students specializing in science expanded 1.8 points to 86.8 pct.

By region, the share in four of six regions in Japan went up from a year before. The Chugoku and Shikoku region, in western Japan, saw the highest figure, at 88.7 pct, while the Hokkaido and Tohoku region, in the north of the country, logged the lowest, at 70.8 pct.

