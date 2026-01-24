Japan to Designate 8 Ingredients for List of Drugs with Abuse Risk

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry will designate eight drug ingredients as having abuse potential under law in response to rising concerns about the overdose of over-the-counter drugs among young people, it has been learned.

The ministry will publicly notify the decision, made by its subcommittee on Friday, in mid-February.

Currently, six ingredients commonly found in cold or cough medicines are designated as drugs that may be abused under ministerial ordinances and other rules.

The new designation will add dextromethorphan, an antitussive ingredient, and diphenhydramine, an antihistamine, bringing the total number of designated substances to eight.

These ingredients will be subject to sales restrictions under the revised pharmaceutical and medical device law, which takes effect in May.

