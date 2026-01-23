Japan Labor Leader Seeks 3rd Straight Year of 5 Pct Wage Hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese labor leader Tomoko Yoshino said Friday that she aims to secure wage hikes in the 5 pct range for a third consecutive year in the 2026 "shunto" spring labor talks.

The president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, expressed a wish to "build momentum around the idea that wages rise," reaffirming the largest Japanese labor group's target of at least 5 pct in pay increases.

At a meeting hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate, Yoshino emphasized the importance of reflecting higher labor costs in prices to realize pay hikes at smaller companies, saying that Rengo would press management on the issue.

Turning to politics, Yoshino said Rengo will seek the election of all candidates it recommends in the upcoming election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, scheduled for Feb. 8.

She reiterated that it would be unacceptable for the Democratic Party for the People, which Rengo supports, to join the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]