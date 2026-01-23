Takaichi Seeks Public Mandate for Policy Shifts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday she wants to secure a fresh public mandate through a snap general election to advance shifts in key policies.

Earlier in the day, the Takaichi cabinet issued a statement following the dissolution of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Given that the prime minister's ruling Liberal Democratic Party formed the new coalition government with the Japan Innovation Party last year, the cabinet said that it aims to work on "building a new country" after gaining a public mandate in the Feb. 8 election.

Underlining the need for a shift toward a responsible, proactive fiscal policy and strengthening national security policy and intelligence capabilities, the statement said that action is urgently required on bold policies and reforms that could divide public opinion.

Although the enactment of its fiscal 2026 budget bill before the new fiscal year begins in April appears to be difficult due to the election, the government said that it would compile a stopgap budget "to ensure there is no disruption to state affairs."

