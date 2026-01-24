LY to Ban High-Price Resale of New "Gunpla" Plastic Models

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--LY Corp., the operator of internet portal Yahoo! Japan, has announced a ban on the resale of new "Gunpla" and other popular snap-together plastic model kits at prices exceeding retail prices for a certain period on its flea market and auction platforms.

The move is aimed at preventing malicious high-price resale and hoarding.

According to Friday's announcement, the company will prohibit listings of some new plastic model kits priced above retail prices on the Yahoo! Japan Flea Market and Yahoo! Japan Auction websites for three months after each product's release date.

The ban targets products frequently subjected to resale and hoarding, including plastic model kits of robots from the popular anime series "Mobile Suit Gundam," nicknamed "Gunpla."

The regulation will be introduced on Feb. 6.

