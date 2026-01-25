Smaller Parties Also Seek Consumption Tax Cut in Lower House Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--As Japan's ruling bloc and the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance both advocate for lowering the consumption tax on food to zero ahead of the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election, smaller political parties have also announced policy pledges featuring consumption tax cuts.

Sanseito and Reiwa Shinsengumi are calling for abolishing the consumption tax, with Sanseito also seeking to lower social security premiums to reduce the proportion of tax and social security burdens to national income to 35 pct or less.

The Japanese Communist Party is seeking to lower the consumption tax to 5 pct across the board, while the Social Democratic Party is aiming to reduce it to zero as a measure to combat inflation. Both parties call for raising taxes on large companies to make up for the tax revenue shortfall.

The Conservative Party of Japan pledged to permanently reduce the consumption tax on food to zero.

Among other policy pledges, Sanseito proposed giving 100,000-yen monthly education benefits per child up to the age of 15, and reviewing what it claimed to be policies for "excessive mother-child separation," such as the provision of nursery care for infants under the age of one. It also advocated a "no-immigrant state," seeking to restrict the acceptance of foreign nationals into Japan.

