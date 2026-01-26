2026 POLLS: Reiwa Shinsengumi Stands Firm on Seeking Consumption Tax Abolition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition party Reiwa Shinsengumi will make abolishing the consumption tax a key pillar of its policy pledges for the Feb. 8 election of the House of Representatives, the lower parliamentary chamber, its co-chief Mari Kushibuchi said in a recent interview.

"We will fight with a focus on abolishing the consumption tax, which we have been advocating without wavering," Kushibuchi said.

"The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and other parties have suddenly started calling for a consumption tax cut, but they are doing so just for the election," she said. "The economy has yet to fully recover after (the consumption tax rate) was raised to 10 pct."

"(Reducing the consumption tax) to zero only for food will not be an economic measure to help Japan overcome its 30-year recession," the co-leader argued. "With a bold move to scrap the tax, we will expand demand, revive the economy and raise wages and pensions."

Kushibuchi said her party will seek to gain as many seats as possible, with an aim to net 18, double the number it won in the previous Lower House election in 2024.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]