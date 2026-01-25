Senior Pentagon Official to Visit Japan, S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Elbridge Colby, U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, will soon visit Japan and South Korea, the Defense Department said Saturday.

The No. 3 Pentagon official will hold talks with senior government officials in both countries.

The department said Colby will promote President Donald Trump's peace through strength initiative.

Colby led the development of the 2026 National Defense Strategy released by the Trump administration on Friday. The strategy includes a call for all U.S. allies to increase their defense spending to 5 pct of their gross domestic product.

