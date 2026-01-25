Takaichi Says to Aim for Zero Consumption Tax on Food within FY '26

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Sunday that she will aim for realizing a zero consumption tax rate on food items within fiscal 2026, which starts in April.

She made the remark during discussions on the proposed tax cut, a key issue in the upcoming House of Representatives election, on a television debate program with the leaders of other parties.

The LDP included in its policy pledges for the Feb. 8 election for the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament a commitment to accelerate discussions on reducing the 8 pct consumption tax rate to zero for food items for two years.

On the debate program, Yoshihiko Noda, co-chief of the newly formed Centrist Reform Alliance, advocated for the implementation of the zero consumption tax starting this autumn. The centrists' policy pledges feature the achievement of a permanent zero tax rate on food products.

Takaichi said that "the substances of each party's proposals differ" regarding the zero consumption tax on food, emphasizing the need to swiftly design the taxation system.

