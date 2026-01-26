2026 POLLS: Conservative Party to Focus on Foreigner Policies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Conservative Party of Japan will call for a drastic review of government policies on foreign nationals and a permanent zero consumption tax rate on foods, party head Naoki Hyakuta said in a recent media interview.

As the party's pledges for the Feb. 8 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, Hyakuta listed economic revitalization through tax cuts, a halt to what he sees as the wrong renewable energy policy and a drastic review of "immigration policy."

Asked how to make up for the decrease in financial resources that would follow the proposed tax cuts, he said, "Tax reductions would revitalize the economy and therefore boost tax revenues."

On renewable energy, Hyakuta said unstable solar power generation requires backup power sources and leads to higher electricity bills, damaging manufacturers' international competitiveness and weakening the Japanese economy.

He said nuclear power reactors that have been halted should be restarted promptly after safety checks.

