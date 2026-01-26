New Centrist Party Aiming for More than Pre-Election Seats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Yoshihiko Noda and Tetsuo Saito, co-leaders of the new opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, said in a joint interview on Sunday that their party will aim to secure more seats than its pre-election strength in Japan's House of Representatives.

The party's strength at the time of Friday's dissolution of the lower chamber of the country's parliament stood at 172 members. The Lower House election will be held on Feb. 8.

"We need to exceed the original number of seats, which was about 170. We will strive to achieve a result that would make us the largest party," Noda said.

Saito said, "We want to at least surpass our current strength and grow as large as possible to demonstrate the core of the centrist forces."

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's strength at the time of the Lower House breakup stood at 199 members.

