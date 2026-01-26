Incumbent Certain to Win 3rd Term in Nago Mayoral Race

Newsfrom Japan

Nago, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Incumbent candidate Taketoyo Toguchi, supported by advocates of a controversial U.S. base relocation project, is certain to win Sunday's mayoral election in Nago in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

This will deal a major blow to the "All Okinawa" camp, which opposes the planned relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in Ginowan, Okinawa, to the Henoko coastal area in Nago.

The election was effectively a one-on-one battle between Toguchi, 64, who sought a third term, and former city assembly member Kumiko Onaga, 69.

Toguchi was endorsed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, as well as by the Democratic Party for the People and Komeito, while Onaga was backed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party. The All Okinawa camp supported Onaga.

The mayoral election was held due to the expiration of the incumbent's term.

