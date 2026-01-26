Chubu Electric HQ Inspection Starts over N-Plant Data Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Monday began an on-site inspection of Chubu Electric Power Co.'s headquarters over earthquake risk data fraud linked to the firm's Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

During the inspection of the Chubu Electric headquarters in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, west of Shizuoka, the nuclear regulator will review documents and other records related to the compilation of fraudulent data used in reactor screenings. The NRA will also interview employees involved in the wrongdoing.

The probe is aimed at fully uncovering the circumstances surrounding and motives behind the misconduct.

Based on the findings from the inspection, expected to take at least several months, the NRA will consider action against Chubu Electric.

At its regular meeting Jan. 14, the NRA discussed possible punishments, such as disapproving a reactor restart at the Hamaoka power station and revoking the installation permit for the plant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]