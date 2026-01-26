2 Ex-Osaka Police Officers Convicted of Assault during Search

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Osaka District Court on Monday found two former Osaka prefectural police officers guilty of assaulting individuals during a site search related to a major illegal sex worker scouting group in Japan.

Judge Akira Kato sentenced Chikara Tokinaga, 51, former inspector at the police in the western prefecture, to two years in prison, suspended for three years.

Yusuke Sakaguchi, 33, former sergeant, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, also suspended for three years.

Both had been charged with assault and cruelty by specialized public employees and had received disciplinary dismissal.

“The public’s trust in police officers’ duties has been greatly lost,” Kato said.

