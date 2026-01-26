Ex-Tokyo Univ. Associate Prof. Referred to Prosecutors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police sent papers to prosecutors Monday on a former specially appointed associate professor at the University of Tokyo's graduate school for allegedly receiving bribes in exchange for favors related to a joint research project.

The Metropolitan Police Department's Second Investigation Division suspects the 46-year-old former specially appointed associate professor received entertainment worth about 1.9 million yen at high-end clubs and adult-entertainment establishments between March 2023 and August 2024, along with Shinichi Sato, a 62-year-old professor at the university's Graduate School of Medicine. Sato was arrested Saturday and referred to prosecutors Monday.

The division also sent papers Monday on a 52-year-old representative of the Japan Cosmetic Association, who allegedly paid for the entertainment, on suspicion of giving bribes.

According to sources close to the investigation, the representative used the entertainment opportunities to convey the association's requests for research on the effectiveness of phytocannabinoids, contained in cannabis plants, for skin diseases, which were later reflected in the research agenda.

Sato and the former associate professor conducted joint research with the association as part of a social cooperation course at the university. They allegedly received entertainment about twice a month in return for giving the association preferential treatment in establishing and operating the course and in selecting research topics.

