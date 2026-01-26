Takaichi Vows to Resign If Ruling Bloc Loses Feb. Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Monday that she will resign immediately if the coalition of the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party fails to win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming general election.

Takaichi made this remark during a debate among party leaders a day before the 12-day official campaign period for the Feb. 8 general election begins on Tuesday.

"I decided to face public judgment after we made a major political shift by forming a new coalition between the LDP and the JIP," Takaichi said, explaining her reason for holding the snap election.

The prime minister indicated her intention to submit a bill to temporarily reduce the consumption tax rate for food products to zero during a possible extraordinary Diet session this autumn.

Meanwhile, Yoshihiko Noda, co-leader of the Centrist Reform Alliance, a new party formed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, the LDP's former coalition partner, said, "We hope to change politics while putting residents (in Japan) first."

