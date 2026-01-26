Japan's Restaurant Sales Climb 7.3 Pct in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan rose 7.3 pct in 2025 from a year before, increasing for the fourth consecutive year, the Japan Foodservice Association said Monday.

Spending per customer climbed, as many restaurants raised prices of menu items due to higher materials and labor costs.

An increase in visitors to Japan helped to lift sales at dinner and other restaurants that serve many Japanese dishes.

Restaurant sales increased in all categories. Cafes marked a 9.8 pct increase, and fast food outlets logged a 7.5 pct rise. Sales at family restaurants climbed 7.2 pct and those at restaurants for dinners increased 6.6 pct.

Restaurant operators that do not raise prices and fast food and other chains that offer relatively cheap menu items continue to fare well as consumers spend less amid higher prices, an association official said.

