Japan Content Piracy, Fake Goods Cause 10.4 T. Yen in Damage

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Online piracy and counterfeit products related to Japanese anime, games and other content caused estimated damage of 10.4 trillion yen in and outside the country in 2025, an industry ministry survey showed Monday.

The government aims to increase overseas sales at the Japanese content industry to 20 trillion yen by 2033 from 5.8 trillion yen in 2023. Cracking down on illegal activities would help the government achieve this goal.

According to the latest survey, digital content-related damage hit 5.7 trillion yen, almost triple the 2022 level. Of the 2025 figure, 2.6 trillion yen was related to printed publications, 2.3 trillion yen to video content, 500 billion yen to games, and 300 billion yen to music.

Copyright protection has become a big task for the country, reflecting an onslaught of illegal uploads overseas of popular content, such as the "Demon Slayer" franchise.

In the latest survey, the ministry assessed damage linked to merchandise for the first time, estimating the amount at 4.7 trillion yen. Major problems were counterfeit dolls and trading cards.

