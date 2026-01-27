2026 POLLS: Noda Focuses on Resources to Offset Consumption Tax Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--When to cut the consumption tax on food and how to offset the resultant revenue loss will be the focus of the Feb. 8 election for the House of Representatives, said Yoshihiko Noda, co-leader of the Centrist Reform Alliance.

The Centrist Reform Alliance was formed by lawmakers of the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, which has quit the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party.

"All (major) parties advocate reducing the consumption tax on food," Noda said in a recent interview with Jiji Press. "So the focus is when to implement it and whether alternative financial resources can be secured."

"Cutting the consumption tax on food will cost 5 trillion yen annually," he said. "We can secure almost 10 trillion yen by dipping into funds piled up excessively."

"While doing that, we can establish a permanent financial resource from profits at our proposed government-linked investment fund," he added.

