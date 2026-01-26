Final Settlement Reached in GSDF Sexual Abuse Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--A former member of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force reached a final settlement on Monday in a damages lawsuit she filed over sexual assault by five then GSDF members.

The settlement, reached at Yokohama District Court, includes the government's payment of a total of 1.6 million yen to the plaintiff, Rina Gonoi, 26, but not an apology or payment from the five former GSDF members.

At a press conference in Tokyo on the day, Gonoi said that the settlement is a milestone but not the end of her suffering. "Now, I can start to walk my own path in life."

The Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that harassment must never be tolerated, and that it will implement effective prevention measures to create an environment in which harassment is not accepted.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]