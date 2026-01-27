2026 POLLS: Ex-PM Suga Urges LDP to Keep Promises with JIP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has urged the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, of which he was a member lawmaker, to make sure that its promises with its new coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, are implemented without fail.

The LDP, which "has a short history of ties with the JIP, should not forget to implement its promises (with the partner) because it is working to carry out reforms," Suga, 77, who has retired from politics by not contesting the Feb. 8 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, said in an interview with media organizations including Jiji Press on Monday.

The former prime minister emphasized the importance of close communication among coalition partners. "Communication is key because (coalition partners) are different parties, regardless of how long the partnership has continued," he said.

"It was very painful to see an end to our relationship with Komeito, with which we worked together for as long as 26 years, even when the two parties were in opposition," he continued. The LDP-Komeito partnership was dissolved last October, when LDP President and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office.

Suga first won his Diet seat in the 1996 Lower House election. He was later elected to the chamber nine times.

