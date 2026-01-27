2026 POLLS: Tax, Inflation Most Common Topics in Social Media Posts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Consumption tax and rising prices were the most frequently mentioned issues on social media ahead of the upcoming House of Representatives election, an analysis by Jiji Press has found.

Posts made on X, formerly Twitter, between Jan. 9--when the possibility of a snap election for the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, was first reported--and Sunday were assessed using social media analytics tool Brandwatch.

Political parties are paying close attention to social media trends, as online public opinion appeared to have played a role in shaping the debate in last year's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Of some 850,000 posts, including reposts, spanning nine policy areas and containing keywords such as "House of Representatives" and "dissolution (of the Lower House) and general election," the policy area of consumption tax and rising prices was mentioned most, in some 330,000 posts, over the 17-day period.

It was followed by the area of politics and money, including a high-profile slush funds scandal involving members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the issue of political donations by corporations and other organizations, at about 220,000 posts, and by the area of national security, including defense capabilities and Japan's three nonnuclear principles, at around 140,000 posts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]