Takaichi Says Willing to Meet with China's Xi

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday showed a willingness to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid bilateral tensions over her remarks on a Taiwan contingency.

"I'm positive" about meeting with Xi, Takaichi said during a debate among Japanese political party leaders. "I will consider the possibility of direct dialogue (with Xi), so that Japan's position will be properly understood."

Regarding a possible review of Japan's three non-nuclear principles, the prime minister said she will work to "develop a system to protect our citizens, territorial land, waters and airspace at any time."

Before taking office last year, Takaichi had questioned one of the three principles, which calls on Japan to not allow nuclear weapons to be brought into the country.

