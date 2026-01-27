China Urges Its Citizens Not to Visit Japan during Lunar New Year

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese government on Monday issued a notice urging its citizens to refrain from visiting Japan during the Lunar New Year holiday period between Feb. 15 and 23.

In the notice, the Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed that Japan’s security situation is unstable and that crimes against Chinese citizens are becoming rampant. It also mentioned earthquakes across Japan and warned that Chinese nationals in Japan are facing danger.

Beijing issued similar notices in November and December, reflecting its anger over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on a Taiwan contingency.

Since the first notice was issued, the number of Chinese visitors to Japan has decreased. In December, the visitor figure dropped about 45 pct from a year earlier.

Following the latest notice, Chinese airlines extended the fee-free cancellation period for flights to Japan until Oct. 24, against the initially scheduled date of March 28, according to local media reports.

