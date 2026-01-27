Okinawa Teacher Died in U.S. Military Chopper Wind Accident

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese teacher has died after being struck by wind generated by a U.S. military helicopter at an elementary school located within a base in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, according to the U.S. Air Force.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on April 22, 2025, during an event at the school in the Kadena Air Base, the Air Force said in a report on the case.

The helicopter caused strong winds during its landing on the premises of the school, causing the 60-year-old female teacher in the spectator area to fall and hit her head against the concrete ground. She was taken to hospital and confirmed dead five days later.

As part of the event, spectators were allowed to view a rescue helicopter. The school serves children of U.S. troops stationed in Okinawa.

The teacher was only about 26 meters from the helicopter when the incident occurred although relevant operational rules require a distance of at least about 150 meters.

