Campaigning Begins for Japan's Feb. 8 Lower House Poll

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--The 12-day campaign period for the Feb. 8 election for Japan's House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, began Tuesday.

This is the first general election since the formation of the coalition government between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its new partner, the Japan Innovation Party, effectively serving as a choice of government.

Prime Minister and LDP President Sanae Takaichi views the election as a chance to gauge public confidence in the coalition. Key issues include measures against inflation, a proposed consumption tax cut and policies on foreigners.

The ruling parties aim to maintain a majority in the 465-seat Lower House. When the Lower House was dissolved on Friday for the election, the ruling bloc held a total of 233 seats, a narrow majority.

This is the first Lower House election since October 2024, when then Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was in power.

