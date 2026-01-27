Last 2 Pandas in Japan Leave for China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--The last remaining giant pandas in Japan, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei of Tokyo's Ueno Zoo, departed for China on Tuesday afternoon in a move that will leave Japan with no giant pandas for the first time in about half a century.

The four-year-old male-female twin pandas left the zoo aboard a truck. They will be transported by aircraft from Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, to China's Sichuan Province.

There are strong calls in Japan for getting replacements, but it is uncertain whether China will agree to loan new pandas amid deteriorating relations between the two neighboring countries following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks about a potential Taiwan contingency.

There may be a long absence of pandas in Japan, which have served as a symbol of the two countries' friendship, pundits say.

Giant pandas first came to Japan in 1972. Kang Kang and Lan Lan, a male-female pair, were gifted to Ueno Zoo by China to commemorate the year's normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

