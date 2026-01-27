2026 POLLS: Ruling Parties to Clash in 85 Constituencies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, are expected to clash in 85 of the 289 single-seat constituencies in the Feb. 8 House of Representatives election, according to a Jiji Press survey of candidacy filings on Tuesday.

The LDP and the JIP have decided not to coordinate their constituency candidates in principle, based on the view that Japan has entered an era of multiparty politics.

The 85 constituencies include 18 in Osaka Prefecture, nine in Hyogo Prefecture and three in Kyoto Prefecture, all in the Kansai western region, where the JIP is based. They also include 11 in Tokyo, six in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and four in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, as well as five in the central prefecture of Aichi.

Efforts to coordinate candidates were also limited among opposition parties, despite calls by the Centrist Reform Alliance, a new party formed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, the LDP's former coalition partner.

Opposition parties are set to compete in 228 constituencies, including 98 with two opposition candidates, 100 with three and 30 with four.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]