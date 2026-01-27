Japanese among Female Scientists to Be Inscribed on Eiffel Tower

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese physicist Toshiko Yuasa is among the 72 female scientists set to join the currently male-only list of names inscribed on the Eiffel Tower, the city of Paris has said.

The landmark of the French capital, built in 1889, has the gilded names of 72 male scientists inscribed on the exterior of its first-level observation deck. The city decided to add the same number of women and released the list Monday.

Most of those selected are French, but Yuasa (1909-1980), who worked in France for much of her career, made it to the list.

Yuasa graduated from Tokyo University of Literature and Science, now the University of Tsukuba, before moving to France in 1940. She researched nuclear physics and worked to promote friendship between Japan and France.

She researched under professor Jean Frederic Joliot-Curie, son-in-law of Marie Curie, who is also among the 72 women to be inscribed on the tower.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]