Japan to Watch Impact of China's Lunar New Year Travel Advisory

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan will closely monitor the impact of China's recent notice advising its citizens not to visit Japan during the Lunar New Year holiday period next month, a government official said Tuesday.

"People-to-people exchanges and economic activities between Japan and China should be promoted," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato told a press conference.

"There has been no change in our policy of resolving issues and concerns and boosting understanding and cooperation through mutual efforts," Sato added.

Regarding the departure of Japan's last remaining giant pandas, born and raised at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo, to China on Tuesday, Sato said: "They have contributed to improving Japanese and Chinese sentiment toward each other. I hope that exchanges will continue."

On Monday, the Chinese government advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan during the holiday period between Feb. 15 and 23, when Chinese tourists usually increase markedly. Beijing issued similar notices last year after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a possible Taiwan contingency.

