Japan to Reconsider Use of Handcuffs, Ropes on Defendants in Court

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Supreme Court has instructed courts across Japan to reconsider the use of handcuffs and waist ropes on defendants when entering courtrooms for criminal trials, informed sources said Tuesday.

Defendants in detention often wear handcuffs and waist ropes until judges enter the courtroom, in order to prevent them from fleeing. Although such restraints are removed in lay judge trials in order to eliminate preconceptions, courtroom spectators can still see defendants restrained.

Under new rules currently being considered, courts will remove the handcuffs and ropes from defendants behind partitions set up near the courtroom doorways, following instructions from judges. Courts will also take measures to ensure that spectators cannot see defendants restrained when they leave the courtroom.

The current rules will still apply if a defendant is considered a flight risk.

In 2019, the Japan Federation of Bar Associations requested that handcuffs and waist ropes not be used when defendants enter and leave the courtroom.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]